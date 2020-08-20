Thursday August 20, 2020 – Former Vice President Moody Awori has landed another Government job after being appointed to help in resource mobilisation.

This comes after he led his family to source for a whopping Sh800 million to help bail out his sister, Grace Wakhungu, who is facing a 69 year jail term for conning the Government Sh300 million.

The Lake Region Economic Bloc Chair, Wycliffe Oparanya, appointed the 91-year-old veteran politician to the Inter County Advisory and Resource Mobilization Committee which will be launched on Thursday, August 20th.

The committee will be tasked with resource mobilisation and advising the economic bloc on ways of dealing with the impact of Covid-19.

Lake Region Economic Bloc is made up of Kakamega, Kisumu, Bungoma, Homa Bay, Busia, Bomet, Siaya, Nyamira, Migori, Kisii and Vihiga Counties.

Moody’s trustworthiness ratings appear to be very high because he is also the chair of the billion-shilling Sport, Arts and Social Development Fund, which mobilises resources to support the growth and development of the sports industry in the country.

After his appointment in 2018, President Uhuru Kenyatta defended his decision, claiming that the fund needed a person of integrity.

Former Auditor General Edward Ouko was also appointed to the LREB Covid-19 Advisory and Resource Mobilization Committee together with musician Akothee.

The pandemic has also come with more responsibilities for marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge who also joined the board.

The LREB Covid-19 Advisory and Resource Mobilization Committee is chaired by Professor Khama Rogo who is the lead health specialist at World Bank and head of World Bank Group’s Health in Africa Initiative.

He is a Professor in Obstetrics and Gynecology and a prominent advocate and global authority on reproductive health issues.

