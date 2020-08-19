Tuesday August 18, 2020 – Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Twalib Mbarak, has said his commission has dispatched a team of ruthless investigators to investigate how billions were looted through fake tenders at Kenya Medical Supplies Authority(KEMSA).

The billions were looted by cartels that had links to State House and President Uhuru Kenyatta is aware of these individuals.

In a statement issued by EACC’s head of communication, Philip Kagucia, Mbarak said the investigation is underway to unearth the scandal.

“We wish to reassure the public that investigations are already going on to verify these allegations with a view of taking appropriate actions against officers who may be involved in accordance with the law,” Kagucia said.

The commission added that they had instructed Kemsa to suspend three officials to “allow room for expeditious investigations”.

The three are Chief Executive Officer Jonah Manjari, Eliud Muriithi (Commercial Director) and Charles Juma (PROCUREMENT DIRECTOR).

They have since stepped aside.

“We urge the members of the public not to be carried away by sideshows that may water down and pre-empt the investigations,” EACC said.

He added that that continued cooperation from the Kemsa board will “see the matter come to a conclusion soonest.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST