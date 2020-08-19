Tuesday August 18, 2020 – The Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) has asked the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta to account for the billions it received from local banks and donations from other institutions to fight coronavirus.

Since March, the Government has received over Sh 153 billion to fight COVID 19 but according to impeccable sources, the money has been looted by cartels inside Afya House and Kenya Medical Supply Authority (KEMSA).

In a statement to Kenyans on Tuesday, KEPSA says that it is deeply disturbed by these allegations, which if proven will constitute one of the most heinous economic and health crimes against the people of Kenya, coming at a time when Kenyans are being asked to make enormous personal, financial and business sacrifices to combat the spread and impact of Covid-19.

As an immediate first step, KEPSA calls on the Government to undertake an urgent, independent and transparent audit of the use of all COVID-19 funds raised, including those raised under the aegis of the KEPSA-supported COVID-19 Fund Board, to ensure those found culpable of misuse are brought to book.

The Kenyan DAILY POST