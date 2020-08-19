Tuesday August 18, 2020 – Celebrated political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has rejected Deputy President William Ruto’s offer to dump President Uhuru Kenyatta for him.

According to sources, Ruto made a move to buy Mutahi Ngunyi who is currently working for Jubilee.

However, he has rejected the DP’s offer, claiming that he has a better offer from Uhuru.

It is said that the President has offered Ngunyi a full time job to work alongside him ahead of 2022 General Elections where he intends to retire from politics as well as leave a legacy.

Ngunyi, who has been a prominent anti-Ruto crusader, will be housed inside Uhuru’s State House.

The ruling Jubilee Party is putting up a well-equipped office for him at the President’s official residence.

It is believed that Ngunyi, who is known for his Tyranny of Numbers maxim that shaped the 2013 General Elections, will be very instrumental in deconstructing Ruto and his narratives to the advantage of Uhuru and his new found buddy, Raila Odinga.

The Kenyan DAILY POST