Tuesday, August 18, 2020 – Singer Rihanna has trolled President Donald Trump over viral video showing First Lady Melania Trump refusing to hold his hand while disembarking from Air Force One.

In the video, Trump made several attempts to hold Melania’s hand but she pushed him away and instead clutched at her designer bag tightly.

The multi-talented award winning actress shared the video of the embarrassing incident with her 2016 hit single ‘Needed Me’ playing in the background.

The song’s chorus features the line ‘Didn’t they tell you that I was a savage?’

While sharing the video on her Instagram page she wrote:

“Melania loves art”

Watch the video below.

