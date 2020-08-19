Wednesday, August 19, 2020 – Residents of Awendo in Migori County are reeling in shock after a man tried to bury his 2-year old son alive.

The suspect identified as Kennedy Otieno, 30, is reported to have dug a grave and tried to bury the toddler on Saturday at midnight claiming that the boy was not his biological child.

The child was rescued by the suspect’s mother, Beatrice Okelo, who snatched the boy from Mr. Otieno and reported the bizarre incident at the Assistant Chief’s office.

Auma said that her son was an alcoholic and that even the wife had left him due to his uncouth behavior.

The area Assistant Chief Peter Asewe confirmed the incident and stated that they visited the home and found that Otieno had indeed dug a grave where he intended to bury the innocent boy.

He also revealed that they are engaging the family and the suspect to establish all the facts before taking necessary action.

Two months ago, Migori County was in the news for all the wrong reasons after a secondary school principal clobbered his 17 year old daughter to death for having a boyfriendand attempted to bury her discreetly.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.