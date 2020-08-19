Wednesday, 19 August 2020 – A family is in distress following the mysterious disappearance of their 1 year old daughter.

The little girl went missing on Tuesday around 4PM and after CCTV footage from a nearby business premise was reviewed, an unidentified woman was seen carrying the missing child.

The woman who was recorded on CCTV carrying the child to an unknown destination is suspected to be a kidnapper.

The family is pleading with Kenyans to help them find their missing child.

Here’s a video and images obtained from CCTV cameras.









