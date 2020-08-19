Wednesday, August 19, 2020 – A biker has exposed a lady motorist who nearly knocked him off the road while driving recklessly.

From the video recorded on his camera, the lady was overtaking dangerously with no regard for oncoming biker.

After the incident, the lady drove off as if the biker did not deserve to be on the road.

Even after the biker chased after her and confronted her, the middle aged lady didn’t see the need to apologize.

Cases of bikers being knocked off the road by inconsiderate motorists like this lady are common and it is just disturbing.

Watch the incident and ladies photo below.





Let’s learn to share the road! 😩😩Yet another annoying incident occurred to a fellow biker. The lady driver of the car (KBV 062Z) didn’t even see the need to apologize 😭😭#roadsafety #ShareTheRoad pic.twitter.com/Kf42w1lcgu — Faith Kanja (@FaithKanja) August 18, 2020

