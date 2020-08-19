Wednesday, August 19, 2020 – Several football matches are lined up today world over which is a great opportunity to make easy money while enjoying the action on the pitch.
The second Champions League semi-final clash takes place tonight as Bayern Munich, who are the overwhelming favorites to lift the trophy, face off with underdogs, Lyon.
The Bavarians cruised past Barcelona while Lyon shocked Manchester City in the quarter finals.
The winner will face PSG who booked a place in the finals with a comfortable 3-0 win over debutants RB Leipzig.
There are also several Europa League qualification matches set to be played tonight.
We have selected seven matches and their likely outcome and they have awesome odds.
Check out the tips below and play responsibly.
EEL (19:00) Molde v KuPS- 1
EEL (20:00) Maccabi Tel Aviv v Riga -1
RU1 (20:00) Zenit v CSKA Moscow -1
EEL (21:00) Sheriff Tiraspol v Fola -1
EEL (21:00) Budapest v Ludogorets -2
EEL (21:00) Klaksvik v Slovan Bratislava -2
ECL (22:00) Lyon v Bayern Munich -2 and Over 2.5
GOOD LUCK