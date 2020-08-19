Wednesday, August 19, 2020 – Several football matches are lined up today world over which is a great opportunity to make easy money while enjoying the action on the pitch.

The second Champions League semi-final clash takes place tonight as Bayern Munich, who are the overwhelming favorites to lift the trophy, face off with underdogs, Lyon. Go here>>>

The Bavarians cruised past Barcelona while Lyon shocked Manchester City in the quarter finals.

The winner will face PSG who booked a place in the finals with a comfortable 3-0 win over debutants RB Leipzig.

There are also several Europa League qualification matches set to be played tonight. Go here>>>

We have selected seven matches and their likely outcome and they have awesome odds.

Check out the tips below and play responsibly.

EEL (19:00) Molde v KuPS- 1 Go here>>>

EEL (20:00) Maccabi Tel Aviv v Riga -1

RU1 (20:00) Zenit v CSKA Moscow -1

EEL (21:00) Sheriff Tiraspol v Fola -1

EEL (21:00) Budapest v Ludogorets -2

EEL (21:00) Klaksvik v Slovan Bratislava -2

ECL (22:00) Lyon v Bayern Munich -2 and Over 2.5

GOOD LUCK and Go here>>>