Position: Secretary Scale 5 – 1 Post – (AUC/AD/08/8/20)

Location: Busia

Responsibilities

An officer at this level will be responsible for:

typing letters, memos, minutes, performing general office tasks of clerical nature;

making appointments and dealing with inquiries,

be responsible for filing all documents,

opening new files and closing old ones, together with collating documents being dispatched from the offices.

Qualifications

Diploma in Secretarial Studies OR

Stage II Single and Group Certificates with 6 years working experience 3 of which as Secretary Scale 4 or its

Must be ICT

How to apply

Applicants are required to submit ten (10) copies of their application documents. Each application should be accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae, copies of relevant academic and professional certificates, copy of National Identity Card, and other relevant supporting documents.

Applications should be addressed and sent to:

The Principal, Alupe University College

P.O. Box 845 – 50400 Busia, Kenya

OR

Dropped at Alupe University College Administration Registry at the New site on or before Thursday 3rd September, 2020 at 12 Noon

Applicants for the positions of Scale 10 and above must submit the following documents:

Current clearance from Kenya Revenue Authority Clearance from Higher Education Loans Board Clearance from Credit Reference Bureau Current Certificate of Good Conduct

An electronic copy in PDF format be send to the following address: recruitment@auc.ac.ke

Alupe University College is an equal opportunity employer committed to diversity, gender, equality and therefore encourages qualified persons living with disabilities, women and those from marginalized areas to apply.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted and canvasing will result in automatic disqualification.