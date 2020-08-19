Wednesday, August 19, 2020 – Sauti Sol vocalist, Austin Chimano, is the talk of town after he introduced his Mzungu boyfriend on social media.

The talented singer whose sexuality has been a subject of intense scrutiny for quite some time, has finally come out of the closet.

In the photo that caused a stir on social media, Sauti Sol members, Bien, Polycarp and Savara posed with their spouses and Chimano was not left behind.

He was spotted with his white gay lover and the internet can’t keep calm.

While his move to come out has not gone down well among Kenyans, the husky voiced singer is not losing sleep.

Chimano has now responded to the backlash from a section of Kenyans with a simple tweet indicating that he doesn’t give a damn about what people think of his sexuality.

Check out his tweet and reaction below.







