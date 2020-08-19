Tuesday August 18, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has castigated his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta, who used police officers on Monday to intimidate three Senators that are opposed to the new formula of sharing revenue among Counties.

The arrest of three Senators triggered a political tsunami in the Senate that saw angry lawmakers rail at the State for trying to circumvent the will of the people exercising their mandate through their elected representatives.

In a night of long knives, contingents of DCI detectives arrested Cleophas Malala (Kakamega), Christopher Lang’ at (Bomet) and Steve Lelegwe (Samburu)

Though the Senators were released on Tuesday, Ruto said it is wrong for the State to use police officers to intimidate and threaten State officers who are elected by the electorate to represent them.

“The abuse of police and criminal justice to bully citizens, threaten and intimidate leaders and now blackmail Senate is wrong.”

Ruto reminded the President that Kenyans did not elect Jubilee to bully them.

“The bipartisan Senate Committee to build a win-win consensus is great wisdom and leadership.”

“The abuse of police is wrong.. very wrong.”

“It’s not the reason millions woke up early to vote for us,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST