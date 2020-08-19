Tuesday August 18, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader, Raila Odinga, are in for a rude shock after renowned Political Analyst Herman Manyora joined Deputy President William Ruto’s team ahead of 2022.

Ruto’s men, among them Immanuel Talaam, Dennis Itumbi and Erick Ngeno successfully negotiated for Manyora to be hired by the DP.

They said Manyora will bring a wealth of experience to Ruto’s team and having analysed politics in Kenya for many years, he is best suited to serve the country’s second in command.

According to sources, the political analyst met Ruto last week at his Karen home to finalize the finer details of their working relationship.

Ruto is determined to win the 2022 Presidency and is not leaving anything to chance.

He is eager to strengthen his political think tank that will give former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, KANU Chairman Gideon Moi and President Uhuru Kenyatta, a run for their money.

The Kenyan DAILY POST