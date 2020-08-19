Tuesday August 18, 2020 – Orange Democratic Movement party leader, Raila Odinga, has condemned the arrest of three Senators on Monday.

The three Senators were arrested by State agents on trumped up charges which have since been dropped by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The three Senators were Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala, Samburu Senator Steve Lelegwe and Bomet Senator Christopher Lagat.

In a statement to Kenyans on Tuesday, Raila said the arrests are a reminder to Kenyans that their struggle for a democratic state is far from finished.

“The events surrounding the arrest of senators yesterday, just like the acrimonious stalemate that has seen the Senate disagree a record nine times on sharing of revenue among counties stand as stark reminders that our struggle for a democratic state is far from finished,”’ Raila said.

Raila said the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta should pull back and stop using State agents to terrorise innocent civilians.

“The State needs to pull back and abandon actions that take away the gains made on our path to democratization,” the former Prime Minister stated.

