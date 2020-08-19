Wednesday August 19, 2020 – Pressure is mounting on officials in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government to resign following the expose titled Covid Millionaires, in which journalist Dennis Okari exposed how Covid-19 billions and money from donors was looted by the Government.

Speaking yesterday, Saboti MP, Caleb Amisi, demanded the resignation of Health CS Mutahi Kagwe as soon as possible, arguing that he owed it to the people who died from Covid-19.

He argued that the CS should refrain from making excuses claiming that it was clear money had been lost at the Ministry under his watch.

While gifting Boda Boda riders Ksh2 million to facilitate training in his constituency, Amisi further rebuked the Ministry disclosing that it was unfair for Kenyans to purchase face masks yet they had been donated to them.

“Our resources and our health have turned out to be the causes of our deaths.”

“CS Health cannot run away from this.”

“He has the highest responsibility as the Minister.”

“He does not need to explain to people.”

“Everybody knows that money has been squandered.”

“All he needs to do for the respect of the people of Kenya and for the respect for the dead, those who have died because of the money that has been squandered, he just needs to resign,” stated Amisi.

The vocal lawmaker further observed foul play in the suspension of three officials from the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) over corruption claiming that it was the Ministry’s way to shift blame.

“That is a sacrificial lamb and hogwash.”

“You can just oversee corruption and then start sacrificing officials of the ministry. Corruption lands at the highest helm.”

“If a county is corrupt, they look at the governor and if the country is corrupt they look at the president,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST