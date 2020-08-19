Wednesday, 19 August 2020 – Last weekend, a memorial service was held to remember deceased singer, John De Mathew, who perished last year through a grisly road accident.

During the deceased singer’s memorial service, his second wife, Caroline Waithira, revealed that President Uhuru Kenyatta has supported her young family after the death of their breadwinner.

At the burial of DeMathew, President Uhuru promised that he will support his family, a promise that he has kept.

De Mathew’s wife revealed that the Head of State ensures that her family lacks nothing.

‘His Excellency has always ensured that John’s children never lack. He ensures that they have food, clothes, books and fees,’ she revealed.

She also revealed that former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo, Murang’a Women Rep, Sabina Chege, and other celebrities, have been of great help to her family.

Being the second wife, she was so young when her husband died.

Her deceased husband left behind small kids who keep asking about the whereabouts of their father, a question that she finds hard to answer.

‘It is hard because my children keep asking me about the father.”

“My son keeps coming here on the grave and he says that this is their dad’s bed’ Waithira emotionally revealed.

She also said that it has taken the hand of God for her to be where she is.

