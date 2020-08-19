Home Entertainment PHOTO! See the SEXY LADIES who are landing Government jobs these days,... PHOTO! See the SEXY LADIES who are landing Government jobs these days, EISH!!! August 19, 2020 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Telegram RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR JOHO watching from a distance as BETTY KYALLO’s younger sister, GLORIA, strips down to a tiny bikini (Sexy PHOTOs) Woman stuns social media after holding a party to celebrate divorce –Wanaume kwisha (PHOTOs) When JOHO took back the Porsche he had given BETTY KYALLO and used it for his campaign – NATALIE TEWA should be warned (PHOTOs) Konyagi si tusker! See PHOTOs, Eh! Eh! This LADY working in a Mjengo has wowed netizens – She doesn’t depend on sponsors like lazy slay queens (PHOTOs) Mpenzi Mtazamaji! What do you think is going in this guy’s mind? (LOOK) Leave a Reply Cancel reply 273,708FansLike52,080FollowersFollow