Wednesday, August 19, 2020 – Police have warned parents of minors caught flouting guidelines set by the Government to curtail the spread of Covid-19 that they will be held accountable.

This is after 39 teenagers were arrested at a house party at Bondeni Estate in Muhoroni.

Confirming the incident, Muhoroni Deputy Commissioner, Erick Wanyonyi, said those arrested were as young as 13 years and warned that police officers will now start arresting parents of minors caught misbehaving, accusing them of negligence.

“If you cannot take care of your children, and they are arrested in parties during this time, you will also face the law,” Wanyonyi said.

This comes days after a video of the son of Health CS Mutahi Kagwe, Kahush, an upcoming rapper, having a good time at a house party in Kilimani went viral and sparked outrage among Kenyans.

However, responding to the video, the CS said that his son is an adult hence he should be held accountable for his misbehavior.

Kagwe has been condemning young people for holding parties where wearing masks and social distancing is not observed but his son was caught doing the same, he went on the defensive.

Kenya has so far recorded 30,636 cases of the novel virus and 487 fatalities.

The Kenyan DAILY POST