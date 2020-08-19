Position: Office Assistant II – Cdacc Job Grade 10

Vacancy No.: Cdacc/25/08/2020 Number Of Posts: One (1)

Employment Terms: Permanent And Pensionable

Responsibilities

Cleaning offices, machines/equipment/apparatus;

Maintenance of general cleanliness around the offices by collection and disposal of litter;

Collecting and disposing waste including papers and ensure general proper sanitation;

Dusting the office and ensuring habitable office conditions;

Moving or carrying office equipment, furniture and ensuring orderly arrangement;

Dispatching letters and files; and

Performing general gardening including landscaping, lawn scarping, cutting grass, weeding, and

Qualifications

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) mean grade D or equivalent qualification ; and

Certificate in computer proficiency from a recognized

How to apply

Applications are invited from qualified individuals for the positions shown below. Interested and qualified people are requested to make their applications online through the Council’s website http://www.tvetcdacc.go.ke

Shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce originals of their National Identity Card, academic and professional certificates and transcripts during interviews. It is a criminal offence to present fake

Applications should reach the Council on or before 7th September, 2020 by 00 p.m. (East African Time).