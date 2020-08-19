Position: Office Administrator – Cdacc Job Grade 9

Vacancy No.: Cdacc/24/08/2020 Number Of Posts: One (1)

Employment Terms: Permanent And Pensionable

Responsibilities

Ensuring general care of the office, security of office equipment, documents and

Receiving and screening visitors to the Councils office premises;

Answering incoming calls and making outgoing calls;

Sorting, opening, and distributing incoming mails to staff;

Photocopying and binding of documents;

Maintaining office records including filing of all documents, reports, correspondence and ensuring compliance with records management policies;

Ensuring the smooth running of office procedures; and

Handling confidential information in a professional and discreet

Qualifications

Relevant recognized certificate in Secretarial Studies or equivalent qualification from a reorganized

Good in communication skills; and

Certificate in computer applications from a recognized institution

How to apply

Applications are invited from qualified individuals for the positions shown below. Interested and qualified people are requested to make their applications online through the Council’s website http://www.tvetcdacc.go.ke

Shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce originals of their National Identity Card, academic and professional certificates and transcripts during interviews. It is a criminal offence to present fake

Applications should reach the Council on or before 7th September, 2020 by 00 p.m. (East African Time).