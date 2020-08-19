Wednesday August 19, 2020 – Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe’s wife, Anne Mutahi, has landed a plum job with the British High Commission in Nairobi.

Making the announcement on Wednesday, the Communications Manager at the British High Commission in Nairobi, Janet Sudi, said Anne Mutahi has been appointed to the board of Innovation and Research Challenge alongside nine other individuals.

UK’s Ambassador to Kenya, Jane Marriot, launched the UK Innovation Cluster and an Advisory Board on research and innovation aimed at bringing together expertise and experience to build more ambitious, mutually beneficial innovation partnerships between Kenya and the UK.

“I am very excited that we are enriching our UK-Kenya innovation partnership with the launch of the Challenge Board and Innovation cluster,” Marriot said.

Other people appointed to the board include University of Nairobi (UoN) Professor Bitange Ndemo, the former PS for ICT, Gina Din Kariuki, an award-winning Public Relations expert and CS Mutahi Kagwe’s wife, Anne Mutahi, President Uhuru Kenyatta’s advisor.

Currently, Anne, the daughter of the late prominent Cabinet Minister, John Michuki, serves as a special advisor to President Uhuru Kenyatta on matters concerning Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

