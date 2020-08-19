Tuesday August 18, 2020 – Amani National Congress (ANC) leader, Musalia Mudavadi, is on the verge of a downfall after making a blunder not to work with President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

This is after it emerged that he is going broke and cannot sustain his Presidential campaigns.

Sources noted that Mudavadi’s decision to play a lone ranger game in Uhuru Kenyatta’s succession plan is haunting him.

The abrupt resignation of Amani National Congress Secretary-General, Barrack Muluka, and ANC aspirant for Kibra 2019 by-election parliamentary seat, Eliud Owalo, is said to be just the beginning of a major plot to cripple Musalia Mudavadi’s presidential bid ahead of 2022 General Elections.

The source intimated that another high ranking official is set to quit.

Staff at the Mudavadi campaign secretariat have gone for months without pay.

Mudavadi’s situation is so dire that he is expected to join the handshake team of President Uhuru, ODM leader, Raila Odinga, and that of Baringo Senator Gideon Moi to help them tame Deputy President William Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST