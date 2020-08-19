Monday August 19, 2020 – Kikuyu MP, Kimani Ichungwa, has accused Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiangi, his Principal Secretary, Karanja Kibicho, and Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) , George Kinoti, of destroying the good name of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In a post on Tuesday after Deputy President William Ruto condemned the arrest of three Senators on Monday, Ichungwa said Matiangi, Kibicho and Kinoti are making Uhuru appear like a dictator yet he is a good man who is respected by Kenyans.

“Couldn’t agree more,VERY WRONG,BUT .@WilliamsRuto if I were to advice your boss .@StateHouseKenya,I would FIRE a few souls like @FredMatiangi @Karanjakibicho @DCI_Kenya to carry the BURDEN of making the President look like a Dictator.Kenya CANNOT go back to the DARK days. Hapana!,” Ichungwa said.

On Monday, DCI officers arrested three Senators to stop them from participating in a debate on the revenue sharing formula.

The three Senators who were arrested prior to the debate on revenue sharing formula include Cleophas Malala (Kakamega), Steve Lelegwe (Samburu) and Dr Christopher Langat (Bomet).

