Tuesday August 18, 2020 – Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President, Nelson Havi, is now accusing the State of using police officers to settle political scores

Speaking on Tuesday after securing the release of Kakamega Senator, Cleophas Malala, Havi said that continued use of police officers to intimidate political leaders was a recipe for disaster if not stopped at an early stage.

He warned that the continued use of police officers to intimidate political leaders was a recipe for disaster if not stopped at an early stage.

The LSK boss blamed Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiangi, and Inspector General of Police, Hillary Mutyambai, for allowing security officers to be used by rogue politicians to settle scores.

“At issue is that the underlying logic of peace processes and elections are at odds with conciliation and compromise in the current Kenyan scenario where police officers are being used to harass, intimidate, arrest and detain those who are opposed to the government policies,” he stated.

Havu said LSK is contemplating filing a case to protect the Judiciary and Legislature, which he said are being pushed to a corner by the Executive.

The Kenyan DAILY POST