Tuesday, August 18, 2020 – Veteran Ugandan singer, Jose Chameleon, has announced that he will no longer want to be referred by his famous stage name.

Chameleon, whose real name is Joseph Mayanja, has put up an advert on major dailies in Ugandan to drive his point home.

“I Mayanja Joseph formerly known as Mayanja Joseph Chameleone, a Citizen of Uganda do hereby absolutely renounce and abandon the use of my former name of Mayanja Joseph Chameleone and lieu, therefore, assume as from the day hereof my new name Mayanja Joseph,” read his statement.

“And I hereby authorize and request all persons to designate and address me by the name of Mayanja Joseph.”

The musician who is known for mega hits such as Mama Mia, Valu Valu and Tubonge, is thought to be planning to venture into politics.

The 41-year old, who has been a household name in East Africa through his music, has reportedly set his sights on the Kampala Lord Mayor seat in the 2021 general elections.

Mr. Mayanja has since teamed up with fellow musician turned politician Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine on the National Unity Party (NUP).

