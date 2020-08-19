Tuesday, August 18, 2020 – Days after former Gor Mahia ace, Kevin Oliech, succumbed to cancer in Germany, the Kenyan football fraternity has lost another player, in Evans Obutu.

Obutu, who played for Kisii based outfit, Shabana FC, diedon Monday night after sustaining a serious injury while playing a friendly match in Nyamira on August 14th.

According to Shabana FC Team Manager, Elijah Sani, the 23-year old collided with the opponent’s goalkeeper and sustained a serious stomach injury.

The match was abandoned in the 40th minute as the highly rated defender was rushed to Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital (KTRH).

However, he was not attended at KTRH since doctors are on strike.

He was referred to Nyangena Hospital, a private health facility in Kisii County where he was treated and discharged on the same day.

His condition deteriorated on Sunday and he was rushed to Nyangena where he was booked for an operation.

Sadly, he passed on, Monday night moments after leaving theatre.

The deceased attended Sameta Boys High School and has featured for many clubs including Sony Sugar and Posta Rangers.

His body is lying at Nyangena Hospital Mortuary.

See his photos below.