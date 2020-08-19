Tuesday, August 18, 2020 – Kenya’s Covid-19 curve has started to flatten after reporting less than 300 new infections for the third day in a row.

Health CAS Dr Rashid Aman announced 271 new cases on Tuesday bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 30,636.

Dr Aman stated that the new cases were detected from 4,019 samples tested in the last 24hrs.

The new cases consist of 267 Kenyans and four foreigners with 178 being male and 93 female.

The youngest is one-year-old while the oldest is 80.

At the same time, Dr Aman revealed that 208 patients had recovered – 42 being from various hospitals and the rest from the Home Based Care Programme.

But on a sad note, five patients succumbed to the virus bringing the total number of fatalities to 487.

Nairobi continues to lead with 99 cases, followed by Kiambu with 20, Laikipia 20, Migori 18, Uasin Gishu 18, Lamu 11, Turkana 10, Kajiado nine, Nakuru four, Mombasa and Machakos three.

However, CAS Aman has warned Kenyans, especially the young people, that we are not out of the woods yet and they should not let their guard down.

“Young healthy people without underlying conditions also succumb to this disease.”

“Young people need to stop the reckless behavior so that we can control the disease,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST