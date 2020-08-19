Tuesday August 18, 2020 – Kenya Medical Supply Authority (KEMSA) has accused the Aga Khan Hospital management of using the media to accuse the agency of misappropriating COVID-19 funds.

According to insiders, Aga Khan Hospital failed to win a tender to supply Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) at KEMSA and this infuriated the management who are now using the media to attack the State run agency.

In their tender documents presented to KEMSA, Aga Khan was selling a box of surgical gloves for Sh 4,950.

An impervious gown would have gone for Sh12,100 if KEMSA gave Aga Khan the tender, against the prevailing prices of Sh4, 900.

Upon scrutiny and comparison of prices with other vendors, KEMSA found that the prices quoted by Aga Khan were too high as compared to the prevailing market prices, hence rejecting the quotation in a letter dated February 20th, 2020.

During the investigative piece that ran on Sunday night at NTV, Dennis Okari protected the identity of a ‘senior’ manager from Aga Khan he interviewed, claiming that the “matter was still under investigation”.

The Kenyan DAILY POST