Tuesday, 18 August 2020 – Betty Kyallo’s sister, Gloria, is following the footsteps of her elder sisters by chasing clout on social media.

The pretty lady, who finished school the other day, is driving men crazy on her Instagram handle that is littered with tantalizing photos.

She recently accompanied her elder sister to Watamu for a vacation and while enjoying the cool breeze, she stripped down to a tiny bikini and paraded her sexy body.

With such a hot body that is still fresh, big boys like Joho must be watching from a distance.





