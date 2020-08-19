Tuesday August 18, 2020 – The Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta has laid out a nefarious plot to set up a fresh body that will replace the Kenya Medical Research Institute (Kemri).

The Government has already set aside Sh 300 million towards the establishment of the new institution that will take over core functions of Kemri.

“The Ministry of Health in conjunction with the World Bank has embarked on the establishment and construction of the Kenya Centers for Disease Control (KCDC),” wrote Health Principal Secretary, Susan Mochache, to section heads on July 7.

The funds are part of the $1.3 billion (Sh138 billion) loan from the World Bank for the Kenya Covid-19 Emergency Response Project.

Kemri is yet to receive funding to respond to the pandemic despite the National Assembly Health Committee directing that it should be financed adequately.

The agency provides over 70 per cent of all Covid-19 testing in the public sector, but this could grind to a halt in about a month.

In what may be the biggest blow so far, Kemri has also lost the support of its main benefactor, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (US CDC).

The Kenyan DAILY POST