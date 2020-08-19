Wednesday August 19, 2020 – The National Security Committee grilled Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i, on Wednesday regarding the arrest of three Senators on Sunday and on Monday.

During the grilling that started around 10 am, National Security Committee chairman, Yusuf Haji, barred journalists from covering the session saying the committee didn’t invite journalists.

“What are you doing here?”

“I don’t remember inviting you here.”

“Go back, we will call you back later,” Haji, who is also the Garissa Senator, told members of the fourth estate.

Matiangi was appearing before the committee after Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka ordered the panel to summon top security bosses after they skipped an invitation on Monday to explain the arrest of Senators.

The three Senators who were arrested prior to the debate on revenue sharing formula include Cleophas Malala (Kakamega), Steve Lelegwe (Samburu) and Dr Christopher Langat (Bomet).

