Tuesday, August 18, 2020 – Former Gor Mahia Coach, Dylan Kerr, has reminisced his time in Kenya where he was a huge hit among K’Ogalo faithful..

The Maltese born English tactician, who is currently in charge of South African top-tier side, Baroka Swallows, states that he misses Kenyan delicacies like Nyama Choma.

“I miss eating matumbo and ugali at Burma Market. I miss the boiled eggs, samosas and bhajia at Camp Toyoyo. I really miss my nyama choma. I miss the Kenyan people and their hospitality,” he said.

“I never liked the upmarket places where other foreigners used to frequent. I like to interact with the ordinary people and really enjoyed my time in Kenya,” he added.

Kerr, who mingled freely with Wananchi also narrated hilariously his first encounter with Konyagi – a popular hard liquor in East Africa.

“I thought it was ordinary gin but on tasting it I was blown away … I had never tasted anything as disgusting and bitter as Konyagi,” Kerr narrated.

“Just to paint a picture to those who don’t know Konyagi, I would rather drink diesel fuel than it. I can never try that drink again,” he explained.

Kerr guided Gor Mahia to back-to-back Kenya Premier League titles during his 16 month-spell at K’Ogalo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST