Tuesday August 18, 2020 – Former Kiambu Governor, William Kabogo, has dismissed a section of Central Kenya leaders who are planning to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta, terming them as “desperate” individuals.

Venting on social media yesterday, Kabogo asked Mt. Kenya leaders to give Uhuru time and space to finish his term before they start competing for his position.

Kabogo went on to declare himself as the next kingpin of Mt. Kenya after Uhuru, telling his competitors to face him man to man for the slot.

“Desperate Mt Kenya leaders trying by all means to position yourselves as our leader after Uhuru Kenyatta.”

“Wait for him to retire then let’s compete in the field and I will defeat you,” he said in reference to a post that alleged he had endorsed Deputy President William Ruto.

“Yani mko desparate kiasi hio? I do not write I do videos. So keep making fake posts, hamnishtui. Mafala! Desparate Mt Kenya leaders trying by all means to position yourselves as our leader after UK.”

“Simngoje astaafu, tupambane niwanyorishe,” he added.

