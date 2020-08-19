Tuesday August 18, 2020 – Kenyans have all the reasons to smile after it emerged that the Coronavirus vaccine will only cost a paltry Sh 300.

According to one manufacturer of the vaccine, an individual might need one or two injections for a year-long protection against the Coronavirus.

The ceiling price was given by the world’s biggest vaccines manufacturer, Serum Institute of India, who have been contracted to supply developing countries with the University of Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine as soon as it is prequalified this year or in 2021.

SII has been contracted by Gavi, the Geneva-based alliance that is leading a global initiative, to secure Covid-19 vaccines for developing countries.

Gavi has already listed Kenya among the 92 countries that will benefit from its ongoing negotiations with different manufacturers.

SII said it set a ceiling price of $3 (Sh300) per dose because of investments by Gavi partners such as the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

SII has so far been contracted to manufacture the AstraZeneca candidate, which is in its last stages of testing, and another by US biotech firm, Novavax.

The World Health Organization says more than 160 candidate vaccines are in progress around the world, with 29 in human trials.

SII will manufacture and deliver up to 100 million doses around the world under the Gavi Advance Market Commitment for Covid-19 Vaccines (Covax) initiative, as early as the first half of 2021.

The Gavi initiative, which is currently seeking at least $2 billion in initial seed funding, will meet part of the cost of procurement for the vaccine doses.

The beneficiary countries will foot the rest of the cost.

