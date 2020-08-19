Tuesday, 18 August 2020 – A popular female anchor was subjected to endless trolls after she was caught wearing hip pad on a live interview.

The popular Ghanaian anchor, who is identified as Serwaa Amihere, was roasted badly after Netizens noticed that a hip pad was protruding when she was hosting a guest for an interview.

Fans were disappointed after finding out that they have been salivating on imported fake hips from China.

Here’s how they trolled her on twitter.







This is how she has been slaying before fans busted her wearing hip pad.