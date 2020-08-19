Wednesday, 19 August 2020 – Internet was recently awash with rumours that Keroche Heiress, Anerlisa Muigai, had parted ways with her celebrity husband, Ben Pol, less than two years afte they got married.

The rumour started after Anerlisa unfollowed Ben Pol and deleted all the photos they had taken together from her Instagram page.

Ben Pol then posted a cryptic message indicating that all was not well.

The celebrity couple has ended speculations concerning their flopped marriage and proved that they are still living together as husband and wife.

Ben Pol posted a video getting mushy with Anerlisa and left social media gossipers in confusion.

He was shaking his waist like a Rhumba dancer as his curvy wife burst in laughter.

Sorry haters, Anerlisa and Ben Pol are not breaking up anytime soon.

Watch this video that the singer posted to trash rumours that they had broken up.

The Kenyan DAILY POST