Tuesday, 18 August 2020 – Youthful city ‘businessman’, Zaheer Jhanda, who is alleged to be the mastermind of a gold scam where a Royal Family member in Dubai lost millions of shillings through dubious deals, lives like a king.

The 41 year old struggling politician and wealthy fraudster, who is a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto, left a section of Kenyans cursing their poor lives after he posted photos showing off his palatial home.

Before the dubious gold scam was unearthed, he was supposed to get a whopping Ksh 1.4 billion from the Royal Family but the party was spoilt.

With a lot of dirty money in his hands, Zaheer can afford to live the best life.

This is how the interior of his palatial home looks like.

