Position Title: Front End Developer

Position Type: Full Time

Location: Nairobi

Job description

Akili Dada is seeking to recruit a Finance Officer, who will be responsible for the day to day finance operations working closely, with the finance manager, operations lead and programs team. In addition, the incumbent will be involved in financial planning as the focal point for budget costing and allocation of expenses. She will also support the implementation of the various project and organisational budgets

Responsibilities

Perform monthly account reconciliation of all bank accounts, petty cash, credit card, cash advances and Mpesa

Daily management of the petty cash account by making cash payments and requesting replacements as per the finance

Manage staff cash advances by ensuring timely disbursement of imprest request upon confirmation of all the required documents and ensure they are accounted for as per the finance policy and the relevant donor

Receive all payment requests, verify documentation, check accuracy, generate payments vouchers before making payments within the stipulated

Record all incomes, receipts and track all expenses on a daily basis, throughout the entire organisation

Responsible for proper filling all accounting documents for easy referencing and ensuring safe custody of the

Support in payroll by filling all the statutory returns and making payments for all payroll deductions on or before the 5 th of every following month and present them with accompanying

of every following month and present them with accompanying Maintain and update the asset register on a monthly basis, track acquisition, movement and disposal of the said

Manage the assets by ensuring they are tagged, insured, safely kept and depreciated as per the policy.

Support in the revision and updating of financial policies, such as procurement, finance and asset disposal

AUDIT

Prepare and ensure all documents are ready for audit

Facilitate the audit process by providing all the relevant information and documents as requested by the

Support the Finance Manager in the implementation of the audit

FINANCIAL PLANNING

Participate in the annual budget process by supporting programs/departments in costing and consolidating the organisational

THE KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

Performance will be tracked alongside, specific and measurable deliverables, to be developed collaboratively by your manager and the role incumbent.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting, Finance, Business Management or other related fields

5 years relevant work experience

Minimum CPA II

Proficiency in Navision will be an added

How to apply

Applications should be submitted on or before 21st August 2020 via email to careers@akilidada.org

All applicants should send a cover letter explaining how they fit into this role and a resume with relevant references.