Job Title: Data Officer

Reporting To: Faya Project Lead

Physical Location: Nairobi With Frequent Travel To The Field

Job description

Working very closely with Faya M&E officer, the Data Officer will be responsible for data management, perform tracking of all project delivery data and undertake data verification exercises on a routine basis to ensure accuracy and consistency of the data submitted. The incumbent will support capacity building of Stakeholders and staff on Panel data capture, reporting and HMIS. He/she shall provide regular feedback to stakeholderson data findings. He/she will be responsible for collection and summary of paper and electronic SRHR data on adolescents from project supported sites. He/she will support sub-grantees to record and manage accurate data.

Responsibilities

Ensure availability of data collection tools at project

Continuously use the project dashboard to identify issues and areas of improvement provided by the data

Ensure adolescent SRHR data is well captured and entered into project tools and the right MOH

Monitor performance and quality control plans to identify

Interpret data, analyze results using statistical techniques and provide ongoing reports

Identify, analyze, and interpret trends or patterns in complex data sets

Filter and “clean” data by reviewing computer reports, printouts, and performance indicators to locate and correct code problems

Assist in supportive supervision for data collection and entry.

Support onsite training of sub-grantees and MOH teams on data entry and reporting.

Conduct site visits as required for trouble shooting data

Conduct Routine data quality assurance (RDQA) together with County /Sub County Health Management Teams and project staff

Assist with compilation of timely, accurate and complete adolescent SRHR data

Maintain copies of data collection forms (ensuring accurate updating as needed) and support documentation for data management

Prepare monthly SRHR service delivery reports to monitor performance

Supervise regular data collection by project team and ensure quality of the data by random verifications and validations

Maintain databases back up and filing systems for projects data

Participate in project data and Performance reviews as required with project team, partners and

Regularly provide feedbackto project team and stakeholderson data performance; appropriate dissemination or results

Support the project teamin devisingways of meetingproject

Work with County/Sub County HRIOs and project team to ensure monthly data from FAYA supported sites is reported on time to DHIS 2

Perform and document procedures for data preparation including data cleaning, standardization and data analysis

Ensure data management procedures have set timelines and meet established deadlines

Support in updating project information on Amref Information Management System (AIMS)

Assist in the preparation of the monthly, quarterly and/or annual reports

Qualifications

Degree in Statistics, Mathematics, Health Information Systems or its

Knowledge of statistics and experience using statistical packages for analyzing datasets (Excel, SPSS, SAS )

At least three (3) years relevant experience in healthinformation management, especially for adolescent SRHR.

Proven working experience as a Data Officer, Data Analyst or Monitoring and Evaluation

Technical expertise regarding data models, data mining and segmentation techniques

Strong analytical skills with the ability to collect, organize, analyze, and disseminate significant amounts of information with attention to detail and accuracy

Adept at queries, report writing and presenting findings

ICT proficient

Proficient in statistical analysis packages (STATA, Advanced Excel, SAS or SPSS) or any other

Skills in use of health aggregate database (MOH DHIS2)

Communication skills both oral and written

Networking and collaborationskills

Team player

Respect for diversity and different cultures

Ability to work under minimum supervision

Attentive to details

How to apply

Interested applicants are encouraged to submit a Cover letter in PDF expressing your interest and clearly outlining your qualifications for the position and an updated CV in PDF (Notexceeding 3 pages) highlighting all relevant educational and employment experience. The subject line for your email should read: Amref/Data Officer/08-2020 to recruitment@amref.org by 21st August 2020. Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Duly note that Amref Health Africa does not require applicants to pay any money at whatever stage of the recruitment and selection process and have not retained any agent in connection with this recruitment.

Amref Health Africa is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children, young people and vulnerable adults and expects all staff to share this commitment.

Amref is an equal opportunity employer and has a non-smoking environment policy