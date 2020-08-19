Position: Accountant 1 Scale 12 -1 Post – (AUC/AD/02/8/20)

Location: Busia

Responsibilities

Reporting to the Senior Accountant, the officer will be expected to:

Preparing journal entries

General ledger operations

Monthly closings and preparation of monthly financial statements

Reconciling and maintain balance sheet accounts

Drawing up monthly financial reports

Preparing analysis of accounts as requested

Assisting with yearend closings

Administering accounts receivable and accounts payable

Preparing tax computations and returns

Assisting in preparing budgets and forecasts

Assisting with payroll administration

Monitoring and resolving bank issues including fee anomalies and check differences

Account/bank reconciliations

Reviewing and processing expense reports

Assisting with preparation and coordination of the audit process

Assisting with implementing and maintaining internal financial controls and procedures

Qualifications

Masters Degree in Finance, Accounting, Commerce, Business Management/ Administration or its equivalent with 3 years’ experience as Accountant II Scale 11 or its equivalent OR

Bachelors Degree in Finance, Accounting, Business Administration or its equivalent with 12 years working experience 3 of which as Accountant Scale 11

Be a member of ICPAK

Must be ICT Competent

How to apply

Applicants are required to submit ten (10) copies of their application documents. Each application should be accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae, copies of relevant academic and professional certificates, copy of National Identity Card, and other relevant supporting documents.

Applications should be addressed and sent to:

The Principal, Alupe University College

P.O. Box 845 – 50400 Busia, Kenya

OR

Dropped at Alupe University College Administration Registry at the New site on or before Thursday 3rd September, 2020 at 12 Noon

Applicants for the positions of Scale 10 and above must submit the following documents:

Current clearance from Kenya Revenue Authority Clearance from Higher Education Loans Board Clearance from Credit Reference Bureau Current Certificate of Good Conduct

An electronic copy in PDF format be send to the following address: recruitment@auc.ac.ke

Alupe University College is an equal opportunity employer committed to diversity, gender, equality and therefore encourages qualified persons living with disabilities, women and those from marginalized areas to apply.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted and canvasing will result in automatic disqualification.