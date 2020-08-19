Position: Accountant 1 Scale 12 -1 Post – (AUC/AD/02/8/20)
Location: Busia
Responsibilities
Reporting to the Senior Accountant, the officer will be expected to:
- Preparing journal entries
- General ledger operations
- Monthly closings and preparation of monthly financial statements
- Reconciling and maintain balance sheet accounts
- Drawing up monthly financial reports
- Preparing analysis of accounts as requested
- Assisting with yearend closings
- Administering accounts receivable and accounts payable
- Preparing tax computations and returns
- Assisting in preparing budgets and forecasts
- Assisting with payroll administration
- Monitoring and resolving bank issues including fee anomalies and check differences
- Account/bank reconciliations
- Reviewing and processing expense reports
- Assisting with preparation and coordination of the audit process
- Assisting with implementing and maintaining internal financial controls and procedures
Qualifications
- Masters Degree in Finance, Accounting, Commerce, Business Management/ Administration or its equivalent with 3 years’ experience as Accountant II Scale 11 or its equivalent OR
- Bachelors Degree in Finance, Accounting, Business Administration or its equivalent with 12 years working experience 3 of which as Accountant Scale 11
- Be a member of ICPAK
- Must be ICT Competent
How to apply
Applicants are required to submit ten (10) copies of their application documents. Each application should be accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae, copies of relevant academic and professional certificates, copy of National Identity Card, and other relevant supporting documents.
Applications should be addressed and sent to:
The Principal, Alupe University College
P.O. Box 845 – 50400 Busia, Kenya
OR
Dropped at Alupe University College Administration Registry at the New site on or before Thursday 3rd September, 2020 at 12 Noon
Applicants for the positions of Scale 10 and above must submit the following documents:
- Current clearance from Kenya Revenue Authority
- Clearance from Higher Education Loans Board
- Clearance from Credit Reference Bureau
- Current Certificate of Good Conduct
An electronic copy in PDF format be send to the following address: recruitment@auc.ac.ke
Alupe University College is an equal opportunity employer committed to diversity, gender, equality and therefore encourages qualified persons living with disabilities, women and those from marginalized areas to apply.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted and canvasing will result in automatic disqualification.