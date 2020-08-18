Monday August 17, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has spilt beans on what really transpired during the 2013 General Elections that saw President Uhuru Kenyatta rig former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s victory.

Ruto revealed how the ‘deep state’ manipulated the 2013 poll results in their favor, fearing that they may do the same thing in 2022 to rig him out.

According to the DP, Raila won the 2013 election fair and square but the deep state and the system were against him.

That is why Uhuru and him were declared President and Deputy respectively despite having performed dismally in the polls.

He noted that he may win but fail to become President in 2022 because the deep state is not in his favour any more thanks to the handshake between Uhuru and Raila.

Ruto has been on the deep state’s case, accusing the so called system, of planning to rig him come 2022.

However, he dared the deep state never to try anything stupid because Kenyans will not accept results of a rigged election.

