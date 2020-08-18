Tuesday, 18 August 2020 – Maureen Waititu, the ex-wife of celebrity fitness trainer, Frankie Just Gym It, is at the Coast enjoying a vacation with his kids.

Maureen jetted to the Coast for a well-deserved vacation after being involved in an online drama with her ex-husband.

She accused Frankie of being a notorious womanizer and a dead beat dad who lives off women.

While at the Coast, she paraded her curvy bikini body and left men panting like dogs.

They say the darker the berry, the sweeter the juice.

See photos.