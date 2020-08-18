Tuesday August 18, 2020 – Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi has blamed Deputy President William Ruto for the ongoing Senate woes which saw three Senators, Cleophas Malala (Kakamega), Christopher Langat (Bomet) and Steve Lelegwe (Samburu), arrested ahead of the revenue sharing debate.

Speaking yesterday, Sudi accused Ruto of leading his troops in campaigning and voting for President Uhuru Kenyatta whose Government was reportedly on a witchhunt exercise against Senators opposed to the Government’s formula.

“I regret voting for Uhuru Kenyatta.”

“I didn’t know his true colours.”

“But I blame William Ruto because he convinced some of us that Uhuru was his true friend.”

“Anyway, May God protect Kenyans,” Sudi stated through his social media pages.

The DP has remained silent on the new political twists in the Senate, which saw legislators adjourn the revenue formula discussion for the ninth time on Monday, August 17th.

Earlier on, he had urged Senators to find the best revenue sharing formula to solve the stalemate.

However, Senate Majority Chief Whip, Irungu Kang’ata, alleged that the leaders fighting the revenue allocation formula were allied to Ruto and that the DP was using them to fight the President.

“Some counties in the Rift Valley who are the biggest beneficiaries of the revenue formula, their Senators are opposing it despite the fact that they are gaining millions.”

“They are from a region of a certain politician.”

“Despite being the biggest gainers, they are no longer supporting the new formula.”

“Somebody may have called them,” Kang’ata stated.

