Tuesday August 18, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s goons have released Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala from police custody after spending the night in jail.

His lawyer, Nelson Havi, stated that DPP Noordin Haji dropped charges against the Senator.

Malala was arrested yesterday for allegedly distributing face masks and sanitizers, a charge he argued was doctored to stop him from voting for the revenue allocation formula in the Senate.

Before his release, the Senator stated that police officers deflated his vehicle’s tires at the police station in Mumias to derail him from proceeding to the courts.

Youths had barricaded the roads and lit bonfires in Mumias while demanding for his release.

Police shot teargas and engaged the protesting youth in running battles during the early morning hours.

Bomet Senator Christopher Langata and his Samburu counterpart were also arrested ahead of the revenue sharing debate on Monday.

The two were released after the Senate failed to agree on a revenue formula for the ninth time.

