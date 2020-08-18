Tuesday, 18 August 2020 – Talented vocalist, Chimano, has left tongues wagging after he was spotted posing for a photo with his gay lover.

For a long time, the husky voiced singer has been rumoured to be gay and the identity of his gay lover has finally been unveiled.

Sauti Sol members, Bien, Polycarp and Savara posed for a photo with their spouses and Chimano was not left behind.

He was spotted with his white gay lover and the internet can’t keep calm.

Here’s the photo that has caused a stir on social media.

