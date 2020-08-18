Monday August 18, 2020 – Retired Presbyterian Church of East Africa (PCEA) clergy, Timothy Njoya, has asked Kenyans to pour out into the streets in large numbers and demonstrate against mass corruption in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration.

In a post on social media on Sunday , the controversial former cleric, who has a PhD in Theology from Princeton University in the United States, said Uhuru has allowed his men to steal money meant for mitigating the effects of Coronavirus.

He said the country is becoming like the proverbial Lebanon and Gomorrah which were failed States during the biblical time.

“THE NATION: Are covid 19 Billionaires raising money for the BBI/ Government to run and win the referendum=kill thousands to create few executive positions?”

“Kenya is becoming worse than the proverbial Lebanon and Gomorrah.”

“God save Kenya.”

“WHY NO DEMONSTRATIONS AGAINST CORRUPTION,” Njoya wondered.

Reverend Njoya is among second liberation heroes who were tortured by State agents during the dictatorial reign of late former President Daniel Arap Moi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST