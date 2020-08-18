Job Title: Project Officer,

Supervisor: Manager, Projects,

Job Group: NETF 6,

Position Type: Full time,

Location: Nairobi Kenya Travel Required: 5-10%,

Job Purpose

Project officer is responsible for identification, selection and coordination of implementation of projects in line with NETFUND mandate and strategy. The officer will initiate strategic partnerships for effective programme delivery. He/she will also provide technical support to enhance capacity of the beneficiaries and other stakeholders in environmental management.

Responsibilities

Duties and responsibilities will entail assisting in:

Developing of appropriate project selection tools and structures;

Establishing and implementing appropriate project management, monitoring and evaluation systems;

Providing technical support to supported organisations and beneficiaries to effectively develop and implement the projects;

Establishing and maintaining stakeholder relationships through effective communication, negotiation to ensure project deliverables are met;

Undertaking capacity assessments and due diligence for selected beneficiaries before project implementation;

Monitoring and evaluating all aspects of the supported projects including risk, project outcomes, impact as well as project progress and effectiveness;

Liaising with beneficiaries to ensure effective implementation to ensure project success; and

Advising stakeholders on emerging project issues that may affect project development and delivery in line with established plans, budgets, timeframes, policy objectives and other project and priorities.

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have:

Bachelor’s degree in environmental management, project management or any other related field;

Proficient in computer skills; and

Fulfil the requirements of Chapter 6 of the Constitution

How To Apply

Detailed job and person specifications are to be obtained from the Fund`s website http://www.netfund.go.ke

Candidate must submit Tax compliance from Kenya Revenue Authority, Clearance Certificates from Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission; Higher Education Loans Board; and a valid Certificate of Good Conduct from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

Interested and qualified candidates are requested to submit hard/soft copies of their applications together with their up-dated Curriculum Vitae, certified copies of academic and professional certificates on or before the closing dates on August 25, 2020. Send soft copies to recruitment@netfund.go.ke.

The application envelope to be clearly marked with reference number for each position.

Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted

NETFUND is an equal opportunity employer (EOE), and is committed to diversity and gender equality.

Any form of canvassing shall lead to automatic disqualification.

Hard copies applications should be sent to:

The Chief Executive Officer,

National Environment Trust Fund

P.O. Box 19324- 00100

Nairobi.