Jacaranda Health is a non-profit organization that believes every woman and her family should experience childbirth safely and with dignity. Founded in 2011, we work with governments to improve the quality of care in the public sector, where the majority of under-served women deliver babies. In a short period of time, Jacaranda has deployed innovative, low-cost tools and processes that are dramatically changing the status quo in government hospitals. From 3 hospital partners in 2015, we now work with 100+ hospitals across 5 Kenyan counties. Our digital health platform has enrolled 150,000+ pregnant women and new mothers, while our provider training programs reach 1500+ providers every quarter. We have an ambitious scaling strategy for catalyzing change across the country and the region.

We are seeking a talented individual for the role of a Service Redesign Project Manager. The Service Redesign Project Manager will be responsible for overseeing and managing the day-to-day affairs of a collaborative project led by Jacaranda Health, a County Health Management Team and an external research partner. The project will explore and implement options for redesigning elements of health service delivery, with the ultimate goal of improving health outcomes for mothers and babies. The project will involve the participation of multiple stakeholders – County government, community structures, health implementation partners and research teams.

Location: Based in Kakamega County, Kenya, with 25% travel to Nairobi.

Reports to: Executive Director (Africa) and Government Partnerships Manager

About You

You excel at bringing structure to complex projects: Setting up a project plan, gantt charts, activity trackers etc. is bread and butter to you. But you also go beyond the tools and identify risks and opportunities, and appropriate mitigation strategies.

You thrive in situations that require coordination of multiple stakeholders: You are able to map and align the incentives and concerns of various parties into a project plan, so that there is ownership and agreement across the board.

You are a talented communicator: You are equally comfortable with a senior leader in the health department, as you are with a junior officer in the field – and you’re able to engage them to get the job done. You are also experienced at working in a matrix environment, where moving a project forward requires engaging multiple internal teams.

What does success look like? You will be instrumental in introducing significant systems level change in delivery of health services for mothers and babies in a county, likely leading to an improvement in health outcomes. You will achieve this by getting approval for an implementation plan, coordinating the implementation of redesign efforts, coordinating reporting activities and engagement of partners and constantly communicating successes and challenges.

Responsibilities

Planning and implementation

Lead the project’s planning and implementation schedule and work streams, including activity planning, risk management, change management, and status reporting

Build a team of internal and external collaborators, including hiring new staff where necessary, to delivery on project objectives

Support the development of a Service Redesign Implementation Plan and Project Reports

Communication and coordination

Establish and support the functions of a Project Governance Committee

Coordinate project communications with key internal and external stakeholders

Support teams to collect data for project monitoring and evaluation purposes

Support teams to deploy their programs and solutions in a smooth fashion

Reporting

Compile information for internal and external reports. External reports will be targeted towards project partners as well as donors

Work with the communications team to compile and share insights from the project as it is implemented

Operations

Work closely with the Jacaranda operations team to establish all financial and operational needs for the project (recruitment, project finances, logistics etc.)

Work closely with government agencies to support planning, financing and execution of implementation activities

Qualifications

Execution Skills

Proven experience coordinating complex projects

Demonstrated problem solving abilities

Professional Skills

Demonstrated examples of communicating with multiple stakeholders in English and Swahili

Excellent powerpoint, word and excel skills

Ability to write clear, comprehensive reports in English

Management Skills

Previous experience coordinating teams across organizations, and managing individuals with “dotted line” reporting

Non-profit / NGO experience working in a limited resource setting

Academic Background

Masters Degree in engineering, public health or other relevant discipline

Project Management Certification is an asset

How To Apply

Interested candidates should apply through this link: https://my.hirehive.io/jacarandahealth/jobs/66988/service-redesign-project-manager

No hard copies required or accepted. Due to the volume of applications, only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Application Deadline: September 15th 2020

Preferred Start Date: September or October 2020