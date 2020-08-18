Monday, August 17, 2020 – NTV presenter, Miss Katiwa, has penned a glowing tribute to footballer Kevin Oliech, who succumbed to cancer in Germany.

Miss Katiwa, who is also a Radio Host, says she will forever be indebted to the former Gor Mahia attacker.

The sassy lass narrated how she met Oliech through a mutual friend and they became tight buddies.

According to the Reggae aficionado, she wouldn’t be where she is today without Kevin’s connections.

She revealed that it’s Kevin who introduced her to DJ Kriss Darling and encouraged her to take interest in Radio when she was struggling in Kibra.

She went on to narrate how the late Kevin, who is the younger brother of former Harambee Stars striker, Dennis Oliech, could go out of his way to make sure she doesn’t sleep hungry.

Miss Katiwa revealed that whenever she was broke, the late footballer would have her work at his mother’s restaurant (Mama Oliech’s Fish Restaurant) and would pay her for the work.

Read her post below.

“OPIYOLIZE😭, this the person behind “MISS KATIWA”the Katiwa you see now is cz of kevin, for those who really know me well, mnajua am always speaking highly of this man kevlize, (that’s how I used to call him).

Sa lemme give you a brief history of me and opiyo,

I met opiyolize through mutual friend @misstowett and our personalities zikapatana, we started hanging out together and he could even introduce me to big people and akaniambia, am just not introducing you to people, I want you to learn things and be smart enough cz nataka utoke ghetto cz you’re too beautiful kuishi mtaa, he also told me that all his friends,3 quarter of them are celebrities and so he wants me to be one, and I laughed hard nikamuuliza sa mm unataka nikue socialite ndo niomoke?

Then he told me, “you don’t have to do anything stupid ndo uomoke,”

“So he came up with an idea, akanishow,” since you know kriss darling and you hangout with him a lot, why can’t you utelize that as an opportunity by going to the studio (HBR) and learn 2 or 3 things ,instead of just doing nothing, trust me that got me and I didn’t waste any time, he pushed me soo hard and taught me to fight for what is mine and never to fear anyone, and even after I made it, everyday he would tell me how proud he was.

He would notice my struggles and brokenness nikiwa kibera and trust me when I say that he really came thru for me big time, especially matters food, he would call me anyday to go help him do his accounts pale kwa hoteli yao (mama oliech) just so nipate ya macho,then later on we would go to (abbysinia) kubuy veve yake na atlst agonge his favourite drink “(whitecap),the anipeleke reggae mwitu pale dagoretti and after that I would drive him back home cz he didn’t like to drive most of the time.

Reggae k1weeeeh this man amenionyesha mambo,he gave my brother an opportunity to work for him so that we could not lack anything, opiyo has even made the extend of meeting my family (cousins pic 2) in Germany cz alikua anaboeka and he wanted pple that would make him feel like he was home🥺,he really wanted me to get married to a decent man and he was ready kushona suti(Luivuitton) for my wedding and he just missed that 😰😢, R.I.P lizee❤”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.