Tuesday August 18, 2020 – Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, may be among cartels stealing COVID 19 billions going by what he said on Monday when asked about a damning NTV expose by Dennis Okari that uncovered wanton looting of public coffers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mutahi, who appeared before the National Assembly’s Committee on Health termed the investigative piece as fiction and said the Dr Agutu of Network Action against Corruption (NAAC) is a criminal who has been arrested a number of times.

Kagwe said Dr Agutu has been arrested for possession of many staff identification cards including one from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, Kenya Revenue Authority, and the Kenya Pharmacy and Poisons Board.

However, Agutu claims that the cards were issued to him as an undercover investigator.

He stated that as the director of the Network Action against Corruption (NAAC), he had partnered with security agencies to investigate an issue at the Kenya Ports Authority.

“There was some contraband sugar that was seized at the port.”

“We received reports that some of the sugar was being released in small quantities, and went to investigate.”

“The badges helped to get access to information for the purposes of investigations,” he explained.

Agutu added that those involved got wind of his operation and decided to out him as a conman and impostor.

The Kenyan DAILY POST